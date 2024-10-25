STP 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.32 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. STP has a market cap of $81.03 million and $3.32 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007549 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,763.61 or 0.99993205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007219 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00064177 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04154136 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $3,758,966.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.