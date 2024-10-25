StockNews.com Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.09.

NYSE:RL opened at $197.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $207.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,470,000 after buying an additional 994,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 158.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,478,000 after purchasing an additional 528,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 446,097 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,022,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,634,000 after buying an additional 203,495 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

