StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
Perficient Price Performance
Shares of Perficient stock opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04. Perficient has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $76.01.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Perficient
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tesla Stock: Buy the Dips, Sell the Rips
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.