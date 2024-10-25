StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04. Perficient has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $76.01.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 156.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Perficient by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Perficient by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

