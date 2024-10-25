StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
Shares of CPHI opened at $0.25 on Monday. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.19% and a negative net margin of 70.47%.
China Pharma Company Profile
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
