Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ON Call Options (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 21,170 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical volume of 15,254 call options.
ON Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.41. 4,199,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 2.24. ON has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $52.80.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ON
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Raymond James started coverage on ON in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of ON from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.74.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.
