Stifel Canada Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for ATS

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of ATS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

ATS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.17. ATS has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). ATS had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $507.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.41 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ATS by 90.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in ATS by 40.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 149,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 43,336 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in ATS by 18.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 67.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 138,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,578,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,050,000 after purchasing an additional 107,351 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

