STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

TUGN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of -0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2361 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

About STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

