Stephens Boosts Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $51.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OZK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of OZK opened at $44.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.17. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 20,933.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

