SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.830-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.5 million-$169.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.6 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.410-3.420 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.98. 200,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,664. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.22 and a 200 day moving average of $190.55. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

