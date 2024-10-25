SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.830-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.5 million-$169.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.6 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.410-3.420 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.98. 200,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,664. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.22 and a 200 day moving average of $190.55. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,286.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
