Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 466 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $603,000.

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

