Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 1,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.19. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

