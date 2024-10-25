Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,768.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $87,940,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,148,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $180.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Citigroup began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

