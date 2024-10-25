Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

