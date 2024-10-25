Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

LMT stock opened at $564.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

