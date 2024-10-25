SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stock Position Lifted by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPABFree Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,041 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 9.8% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bull Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period.

SPAB stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $26.34.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

