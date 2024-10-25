SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Increased by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $252.76 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $253.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

