SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $252.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.18 and its 200 day moving average is $225.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

