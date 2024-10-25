SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.51 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

