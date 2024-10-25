S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $493.10 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.82 and its 200-day moving average is $470.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.50%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

