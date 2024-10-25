SouthState Co. (SSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the bank on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

SouthState has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Performance

SSB stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.67. SouthState has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $426.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSB

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other SouthState news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.