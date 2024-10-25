This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Southern Missouri Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

See Also