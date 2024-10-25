Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Peter Owen James Sells 40,023 Shares

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Owen James sold 40,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.86), for a total value of £88,050.60 ($114,321.73).

Solid State Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SOLI traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 221.10 ($2.87). 40,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The company has a market cap of £125.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.05. Solid State plc has a 52 week low of GBX 212.20 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 308 ($4.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 929.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.64.

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Solid State plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It also supplies electronic components and materials. The company operates through Components and Systems divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.