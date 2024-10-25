Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Peter Owen James Sells 40,023 Shares

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) insider Peter Owen James sold 40,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.86), for a total value of £88,050.60 ($114,321.73).
Solid State Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of SOLI traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 221.10 ($2.87). 40,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The company has a market cap of £125.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.05. Solid State plc has a 52 week low of GBX 212.20 ($2.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 308 ($4.00). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 929.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.64.
Solid State Company Profile
