Solana (SOL) Market Capitalization Hits $82.50 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. Solana has a total market cap of $82.50 billion and $3.40 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solana has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for $175.49 or 0.00258583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Solana

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 587,110,963 coins and its circulating supply is 470,091,331 coins. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solana is solana.com.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a highly scalable blockchain platform designed to enable fast, low-cost, and decentralised applications. Its hybrid consensus model, combining Proof of Stake and Proof of History, ensures efficient transaction processing. SOL is the native cryptocurrency used for fees, staking, and governance. Solana was founded by Anatoly Yakovenko and launched in 2020 with a focus on mass adoption, supporting a wide array of use cases including DeFi, NFTs, and gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

