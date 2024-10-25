SmarDex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127,753.94 (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. SmarDex has a market cap of $65.65 million and approximately $127,753.94 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00239447 BTC.

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,727,097,767 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,725,210,749.850866 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00751605 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $209,953.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

