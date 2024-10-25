Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp owned approximately 1.99% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Price Performance

RNSC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $30.68.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

