Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) Trading Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Siyata Mobile Inc. (CVE:SIM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 2,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.50.
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.
