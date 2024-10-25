Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

SIRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.57. The company had a trading volume of 63,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,014. The firm has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $57.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 321.21%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,259,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,719,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,541,245.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,259,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $31,418,512.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,719,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,541,245.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

