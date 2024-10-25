Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
SIRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.62.
Sirius XM Price Performance
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Sirius XM Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 321.21%.
Insider Activity at Sirius XM
In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,259,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,719,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,541,245.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,259,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $31,418,512.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,719,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,541,245.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,126,282.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,646,761 shares of company stock worth $65,952,329. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sirius XM
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Fort Henry Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
