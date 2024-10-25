SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC) Short Interest Down 72.2% in October

SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBox Corp III
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SilverBox Corp III stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.39% of SilverBox Corp III as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
SilverBox Corp III Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SBXC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,830. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. SilverBox Corp III has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $11.65.
SilverBox Corp III Company Profile
SilverBox Corp III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, food and agriculture, e-commerce, Internet and retail, financial services, financial technology, media, entertainment and hospitality, business services, software and SaaS, telecommunications services and technology, industrial technology, and infrastructure and energy transition sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SilverBox Corp III
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.