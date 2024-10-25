Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 6,724 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.69% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 698.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,994,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PRN stock opened at $158.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.74. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $94.08 and a one year high of $162.69. The firm has a market cap of $346.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

