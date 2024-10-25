Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 58,766 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,766 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after buying an additional 7,273,167 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 268,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 216,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after purchasing an additional 201,979 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.79 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $101.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.