Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 24,676 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT opened at $95.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.08.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

