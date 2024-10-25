Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 21,573 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.9% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,148.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $797,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $119.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $120.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.32.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

