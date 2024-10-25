Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $99.37 and a 52 week high of $143.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

