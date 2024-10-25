Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,616,273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,515,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,484,000 after buying an additional 1,022,638 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,356,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

