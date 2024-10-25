Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,980 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.81% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 479,935 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 237.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 55,037 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

CGMS opened at $27.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.