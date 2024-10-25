Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 4,872 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

