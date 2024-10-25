Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after buying an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after acquiring an additional 581,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.76.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

