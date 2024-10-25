Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.58.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

TSE:SIA opened at C$17.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.02. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$9.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of C$210.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.03%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.