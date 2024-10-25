Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Rises By 460.0%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of XBIO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.25. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 186.39% and a negative return on equity of 51.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

