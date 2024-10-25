Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Rises By 300.0%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VAT Group Stock Performance

Shares of VACNY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.12. 28,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,227. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09.

Get VAT Group alerts:

About VAT Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.