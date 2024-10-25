Short Interest in VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Rises By 300.0%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
VAT Group Stock Performance
Shares of VACNY stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.12. 28,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,227. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09.
About VAT Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VAT Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.