Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Declines By 66.4%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the September 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

BKEAY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853. Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.