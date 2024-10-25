Short Interest in Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Declines By 83.1%

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 83.1% from the September 30th total of 37,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Society Pass Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ SOPA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,771. Society Pass has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 190.69% and a negative return on equity of 281.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Society Pass will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Society Pass from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

