Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Declines By 67.5%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SJ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,956. Scienjoy has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.58 million during the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

