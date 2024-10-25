Short Interest in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Rises By 850.9%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, an increase of 850.9% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PTNQ traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 64,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,883. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $74.29.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 44,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.