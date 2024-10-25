Short Interest in On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Drops By 66.7%

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
On the Beach Group Stock Performance
Shares of OOBHF remained flat at $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.92.
On the Beach Group Company Profile
