Short Interest in On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF) Drops By 66.7%

On the Beach Group plc (OTCMKTS:OOBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OOBHF remained flat at $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.92.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

