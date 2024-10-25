Short Interest in Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Rises By 340.0%

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Mersen Stock Performance

Shares of CBLNF stock remained flat at C$28.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.04. Mersen has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$40.00.

Mersen Company Profile

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, surge protection, lightning protection and power monitoring, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

