Short Interest in Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Rises By 340.0%

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Mersen Stock Performance
Shares of CBLNF stock remained flat at C$28.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.04. Mersen has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$40.00.
Mersen Company Profile
