Short Interest in Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Decreases By 75.0%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VOPKY remained flat at $47.63 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. Koninklijke Vopak has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $47.63.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

