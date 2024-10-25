Short Interest in iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Drops By 89.5%

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ERET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 989. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13.

About iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

