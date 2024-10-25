Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Expands By 1,550.0%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Informa Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.28. 376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. Informa has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

