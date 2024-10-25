Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Expands By 1,550.0%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Informa Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.28. 376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. Informa has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $22.75.
Informa Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Informa
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.