Short Interest in FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Grows By 1,900.0%

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2024

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMOGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FRMO Stock Performance

Shares of FRMO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 3,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. FRMO has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

